Ronald Lee Logan, known by friends and family as Ron, passed away peacefully in Seaside, Ore., on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at the age of 82.
Ron was born in Portland, Ore., on Oct. 1, 1940, to Francis and Blanche Logan. Ron is survived by his wife of 38 years, Geraldine Logan; his children, Jonathan Logan, Leslie and Brad Holden, Nicole and Andrew Miller-McKeever, Ronda and Trever Hutchens; sister Donna Mollet; and grandchildren, Brennan and Connor Holden.
He grew up helping his parents on their ranch and playing every sport offered at school. He was successful at trying his hand at pitching, quarterbacking, and playing center in basketball. His love for sports continued through college and into the Army. He inherited his love for golf from both his mother and father and was an avid golfer all his life.
He attended Clark College and later graduated from Yakima Junior College, where he played baseball. Afterward, he enlisted in the Army, serving overseas in Vicenza, Italy, from 1962-1965. For 30 years, he was a Farmers Insurance Agent and accountant.
Ron will be remembered for his dry sense of humor, joyful laugh, and the love he had for his family and friends. He would often call those he loved out of the blue just to check in and see how they were doing, or to talk, joke, and chat about whatever was on their minds.
Serving and enriching his community was a constant throughout all phases of his life. He was part of the Boy Scouts, JCs, Elks, Eagles, and Lions clubs. He loved being part of the Columbia Gorge Basketball Officials Association and being a community youth coach. He was an active member of the White Salmon United Methodist Church.
In retirement, his hobbies included logic puzzles, reading, crossword puzzles, and playing pinochle with his loving wife Geri.
Ron showed immense grace and strength as he battled several illnesses later in life. He formed close friendships with the doctors and nurses who helped him over the years. Upon hearing of his passing, many remarked on how much joy he brought to their lives.
A celebration of Ron’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19 at the White Salmon United Methodist Church. Following the service, there will be a reception at the Multi-Purpose room by the baseball fields at the Columbia High School in White Salmon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.