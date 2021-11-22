Ronald Leigh was a happy and easygoing person who will be missed by many family and friends. Those who may have looked at his rough exterior may have shied away but he was a gentle soul.
Ron worked in a sawmill with timber since he was a teenager. He knew how to run all equipment and handle situations that came up.
He was a faithful worker and loved his job. Ron was friends with many coworkers. He left this world and life too soon before he could retire and explore the world more.
Ron died Nov. 3, 2021, of COVID-19 due to a blood clot to his heart. He was only 67 and had more life to live.
Ron leaves his wife of 42 years of love and devotion, Sabine Leigh, and his two adult children and spouses, son Casey Leigh and wife Rachel and three grandchildren, Anthony, Brooklyn and Riley; and daughter Marcie Leigh and grandchildren Willowmina and Evan Leigh.
Ron was hoping to spend more time with his grandchildren, but life was cut short. Ron was a great father and husband and loved being outdoors with his family. He was outdoors most of his life, in work and play. He loved camping and hiking and exploring the great outdoors. His true passion was “Hot Rods.” He could not pass up a car show when one was close to home. He cherished his 1976 black and gold Trans-Am. Ron will truly be missed with is wide smile and easygoing way of solving problems at work and home.
It comforts us to know Ron is cradled in God’s arms and no longer fighting pain. That peace fills his body in God’s kingdom.
