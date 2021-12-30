Ronald “Ron” Joe Gehrig lifelong resident of Hood River, Ore., passed away on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at age 73, in Hood River. Ron was born Dec. 18, 1948, in Hood River to Theodore “Ted” George Gehrig and Bernita Ann (Williams) Gehrig.
Ron was the eldest of three siblings, brother Dennis “Den” Minard Gehrig and sister Vicki Ann Putnam. He married Sherryl Nadine Bailey on Oct. 27, 1971, in Hood River.
He graduated from Wy’east High School class of 1966. Ron was hired by the Union Pacific Railroad on Aug. 2, 1973, and retired after 35 years of service. He had a love of all animals and guns. He enjoyed camping, motorcycle/ATV riding, hunting, fishing, crabbing, reading, listening to talk radio, mushroom picking, gardening, attending church, and spending time visiting with his family and friends.
Ron is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sherryl Gehrig, resident of Hood River; children Amy Gehrig and husband Chris Jones of The Dalles, Ore., Erin Gehrig of The Dalles, and Ronna Canady and husband Jason Canady of Wasilla, Alaska; grandchildren Caleb Gehrig and wife Judy Gehrig, Kylie Turner, Kelly Mix, Ally Mix, Laramie Murphy, Lilaina Murphy, Wyatt Canady, Landen Gehrig, Theodore Jones, and Grant Canady; numerous great-grandchildren; sister Vicki Putnam and husband Gordon Putnam; dogs Coco, Sadie, Bailey; and his chickens the “girls “and his red tail boa “Snakey Poo.”
He was preceded in death by his brother, Dennis Gehrig in 1984; father Ted Gehrig in 2000; mother Bernita Gehrig in 2002; and numerous uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.
Private church services will be held for immediate family Friday, Jan. 7 in Parkdale, Ore. Graveside services welcome to all family and friends will be held on Jan. 7 at Idlewilde Cemetery at 1 p.m.
“Do not stand by my grave and weep. I am not there — I do not sleep. I am a thousand winds that blow. I am the diamond glints on snow. I am the sunlight on ripened grain; I am the gentle, autumn rain. As you awake with morning’s hush, I am the swift, up-flinging rush of quiet birds in circling flight; I am the day transcending night. Do not stand by my grave and cry — I am not there, I did not die.”
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
