Ronald James Eugene Daron was born in Portland, Ore., on Feb. 15,1982, to Dan and Trudi Daron. He grew up in the Hood River, Ore., area and attended Hood River Valley High.
Throughout his years in high school, Ron was very active in all sports. He excelled as all state lineman his sophomore year and was awarded most inspirational player 2 years in a row. He graduated in 2001.
Ron met Rachael Morris in 2003. They married Sept. 22, 2007, in Trout Lake, Wash. His first child, Arianna, was born in May 2008. His son, Ronald Jr., arrived in December 2010.
Ron was a devoted father and shared his love for the outdoors with his kids. He enjoyed teaching them how to fish and later, to ride ATVs. Over the years, Ron acquired a variety of skills working different types of construction jobs. It turned him into a jack of all trades. His time deep sea fishing for tuna was one of his most memorable experiences.
In 2012, Ron went to work at Hermiston Liquor Store in Hermiston, Ore. He was training to take over the liquor store business when his mother was ready to retire.
Ron loved duck hunting with his friends and his beloved dog, Whiskey whenever possible. Ron’s love for life was apparent. Whether he was tinkering on his many projects at Trailhead, discussing his opinions on politics or religion with everyone, doing chores around the farm, or sharing newly dis-covered bottles of whiskey with friends, He did not waste one moment of his life to silence.
Ron passed away on March 10, 2022. He leaves behind his wife Rachael and his two children, Arianna and Ronald Jr. He also leaves behind his mother, Trudi, and stepdad Jeff Seadorf; father, Dan, and stepmom Karen Daron; sister, Lindsey Daron; and grandparents Sandra Clark, Cecelia Daron, and David and Tobi Nielson. Ron also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, and cousins as well. He leaves a void in our hearts and will be dearly missed by so many.
A celebration of life will be held on May 14 at 3 p.m. at his home, 260 Jennings Road, Trout Lake. A potluck reception will follow. Bring your favorite dish. All are welcome. Come and share your fondest memories of Ron.
