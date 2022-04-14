Rolland (Rolly) Taskey, 87, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died on April 5, 2022. He was born Feb. 27, 1935, one of 13 children and a twin to Joseph and Veronica Taskey.
He worked at the lumber mill in Longview, Wash., until his marriage to Dolores Cole in 1956. Then he moved to The Dalles and went to work at the aluminum plant. Rolly loved to work in his yard, go fishing and camping with his family.
He was married for 66 years and is survived by his wife Dolores Taskey; their three children and their spouses, Debra and Dennis Duarte, Randy and Lori Taskey, Don and Vicki Taskey; and 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements are under the arrangement of Spencer, Libby, and Powell. The rosary will be at Spencer, Libby, and Powell at 4:30 p.m. on April 22, and the funeral is on April 23 at St. Peter Catholic Church.
