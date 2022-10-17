Roger Woosley

Roger Woosley

Roger L. Woosley passed away Oct. 12, 2022, at home in Goldendale, Wash., surrounded by family. Roger was born Oct. 28, 1937, in White Salmon, Wash., and was 84 years of age at the time of passing.

Services are planned for 1 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 23 at Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore. A private entombment will follow at Idlewilde Mausoleum of Hood River. Donations in his memory can be made to Hood River Little League programs or Hood River 4H programs. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

To send flowers to the family of Roger Woosley, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Oct 23
Service
Sunday, October 23, 2022
1:00PM
Anderson's Tribute Center
1401 Belmont Ave.
HOOD RIVER, OR 97031
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.