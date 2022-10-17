Roger L. Woosley passed away Oct. 12, 2022, at home in Goldendale, Wash., surrounded by family. Roger was born Oct. 28, 1937, in White Salmon, Wash., and was 84 years of age at the time of passing.
Services are planned for 1 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 23 at Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore. A private entombment will follow at Idlewilde Mausoleum of Hood River. Donations in his memory can be made to Hood River Little League programs or Hood River 4H programs. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
