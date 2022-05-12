Roger Lee Wolff, 61, passed away at his home in High Prairie on April 23, 2022. He was born in Billings, Mont., on July 14, 1961, to parents Gordon and Judith (Peters) Wolff.
Roger married Cordelia “Deedee” Girl on Aug. 15, 1992, in Bingen. They made their home in High Prairie, where Roger enjoyed doing things around the farm. Roger worked as a pump technician for M&K Well Drilling. He enjoyed pool league, skiing, and riding his motorcycle. Mostly, Roger liked spending time with his grandkids, MacKenzie, Hunter and Matty.
Survivors include his wife, Deedee Wolff, at home in High Prairie; sons and daughters-in-law Ricky and Kiya Wolff of Dallesport, Chris and Jenifer Wolff of Lyle and Chandon Girl of Lyle; father Gordon Wolff of Beaverton; sister and brother-in-law Becky and Mitch Moore of Beaverton; brother and sister-in-law Rick and Sandy Wolff of Beaverton; and sister Jodi Wolff of Parkdale; and three grandchildren. He is joining his mother Judy, bother Elroy and his nephew John John.
To send condolences to the family please visit www.gardnerfh.com.
