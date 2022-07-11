Roger Lee Osborne, age 79, of Mt. Hood-Parkdale, Ore., gently passed away in his sleep on July 3, 2022, at 3 a.m. Roger spent his last six months bravely managing advanced congestive heart failure and cancer treatments for myeloma (plasma cells). Through it all he maintained his usual positivity and good sense of humor while making plans for the future. He was a very shy person, which made him a genuinely good listener. He would much rather hear about what you were doing than share about himself, yet he was so accomplished.
Roger was born on April 2, 1943, in the coal mining company town of Ashland, W.Va., to Firman Osborne and Mae O’Neal Roark. He spent his early childhood in Mountain City/ Shouns, Tenn., with his parents and two older sisters, Lois and Phyllis. By the age of 5, he had lived in several South Atlantic states, including Delaware, before his family packed up everything they owned and drove cross country to Parkdale, Ore. They settled in Hood River County, where his father worked hard as a logger and farmer and his mother and older sisters worked in the fruit orchards and packing houses. All visitors were welcome in their musically gifted home. Neighbors still remember blue grass music being written, played and sung into the early hours.
He graduated with honors from Wy’East/Hood River High School in 1961. His parents were proud that he had earned an academic scholarship to attend Pacific University for economics and mathematics. Two years later he transferred to Portland State University, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in business administration/accounting.
During college, Roger met and married Josette F. Lentz of Portland, Ore., and the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation. They had three children together: Michelle, Pierre and Jacques. In time they divorced, which led to him taking a job in New Mexico. It was there, in 1973, he met the love of his life, Joann Cadena Saiz. With this union, he was blessed with the addition of three children from Joann’s first marriage: Vincent, Richard and Rebecca.
He enjoyed working with numbers. This led to a 49-year career in the accounting field where he started as a clerk and ended with the title of chief financial officer. He made lifelong friends in each workplace: Portland General Electric, public utility clerk/ accounting assistant, Portland, Ore.; Smoke Craft, Inc., food manufacturing — assistant controller, Albany, Ore.; Erickson, Inc., aerospace manufacturing — controller, Portland; Hinkle Investments/ Shopping Malls-Homes-Family Fun Center — controller, Albuquerque, N.M.; Ventura Port District — chief financial officer (CFO), Ventura, Calif.; and Hattenhauer Distributing/Transportation/Energy Company — controller, The Dalles, Ore. He officially retired in 2014.
Career Highlights: 1) Roger was asked by the FBI to consider working in forensic accounting as he had a gift for financial record and transaction analysis, along with understanding complex software programs and operating systems; 2) he never got used to flying around in an Erickson S-64 Air Crane Helicopters; and 3) he was instrumental in transforming the Ventura Port District waterfront marina into a place to dine, shop and stay (venturaharbor.com).
A lifelong learner and teacher Roger became a CPA in Los Angeles, Calif., began graduate coursework at Eastern New Mexico University for a Master of Business Administration, overcame his fear of public speaking by succeeding with Toastmasters International, taught business law and international banking at Albuquerque Tech Vocational Institute, and became an accredited residential manager and certified property manager via the Institute of Real Estate Management. The list goes on.
Roger and Joann lived in Albuquerque, N.M., then Ojai, Calif., later moving back to New Mexico where they built an amazing Southwest style house outside of Sandia Park. They were able to enjoy the mountain views and wildlife for many years before moving to Parkdale to take care of his aging parents. They spent 43 happy years together. He was Joann’s caregiver through several successful cancer battles, until dementia complications claimed her life on Dec. 19, 2016.
He loved sports and sport statistics of all kinds — especially basketball. His favorite college team was Gonzaga. He played basketball his whole adult life, admitting he wasn’t necessarily a good player, but he loved the game and gave his best. He enjoyed running, weightlifting, bowling, golf, a wide range of western movies, crossword puzzles, forensic TV mysteries, U.S. history and world events, listening to music, attending music concerts and was a fan of comic strips, standup comedy and laughing at life in general.
He adored his cats and made sure the outdoor community cats were taken care of too. He and his beloved Joann appreciated the outdoors and took many trips into the Southwest wilderness exploring ghost and mining towns, Native American cliff dwellings and historic Route 66. They did everything from touring the enduring mansions of New Orleans, to staying a week on the Queen Mary in San Francisco, to being hosts at the 50th Anniversary of the U.S. Forest Services’ Smokey Bear at Albuquerque’s Hot Air Balloon Festival.
Roger is survived by his daughter Michelle Osborne of Mt. Hood-Parkdale, son Pierre Osborne of Portland, son Jacques Osborne of Portland, son Vincent Saiz of Albuquerque, and daughter Rebecca Maestas of Aztec, N.M.; grandson Roger A. Osborne of Mt. Hood-Parkdale; and many lovely grandchildren and great-grandchildren living in the beautiful Southwest.
Roger was predeceased by his wife Joann C. Osborne (Dec. 19, 2016), father Firman Osborne (Feb. 28, 2002), mother Mae Osborne (Feb. 12, 2013), his sisters Lois Woodard and Phyllis Greer and son Richard Saiz.
Anderson’s Tribute Center in Hood River, Ore., will host a private family ceremony. Roger will be laid to rest at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Albuquerque.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.