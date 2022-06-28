Rodney Donald Linnell, 73, of Hermiston, Ore., passed away Feb. 8, 2022, after battling with pancreatic cancer.
Rodney was born on March 26, 1948, to Donald and Maxine Linnell in The Dalles, Ore. He grew up on a farm near Ione and Arlington, Ore. Rod graduated from Ione High School in 1966. Rod attended Blue Mountain Community College where he received his Associates Degree in Business Agriculture in 1969.
After graduating from BMCC, Rodney married his high school sweetheart, Bonnie Kae Akers, on June 13, 1970. The two settled in Arlington, where they had three children: Rodney Linnell, Jr. (Rod-D) and twin daughters Brenda Kittelson and Phoebe Reed.
Rodney was known for his love of his family and hard work ethic. While growing up, he enjoyed 4H, Gilliam County horse shows, and livestock shows. Rodney also enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, boating, and water skiing helping and supporting his children in their many sporting events. Rodney and his family lived in Arlington where he worked for Bank of Eastern Oregon.
Then in 1976, went to work for Martin Marietta (which changed owners many times and ended as Goldendale Aluminum). He then moved his family to The Dalles in 1985. In 2002, when the plant began closing operations, Rodney went to work for Huntleigh International at the Portland Airport in the Human Resources department. In 2010, Rodney moved to Hermiston, where he ultimately retired in 2016. For something to do, Rodney also worked a short time for Horizon Transportation, where he would deliver RVs to various locations around the area until he decided it was time to be completely retire. Rodney was a passionate man. He loved creating things from wood and pottery. At Christmas, Rodney and Bonnie were known to make ornaments for their family. He could create and repair most anything and loved the challenge of a project.
Anyone who knew Rodney knew that he was the most loving husband, father and Bompa (grandpa) a family could ask for. Rodney would do anything and everything he could for his family. He was extremely proud of his children, Rod Jr. (husband, father and retired USAF); Brenda (wife and teacher); Phoebe (wife, mother, educator, and health enthusiast). He always wanted his children to be better off in life than he was and felt he accomplished that task. The biggest accomplishment for Rodney, however, was becoming Bompa. He loved his grandchildren more than life itself. They were the most important things in his life. To Rodney, they were his everything.
Rodney was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Maxine Linnell, his in-laws Berl and Margaret Akers, brothers-in-law Berlie and Bill (William) Akers,and sister-in-law Nancy Akers. He is survived by his wife Bonnie; children Rodney and Camie Linnell of Las Vegas, Nev., Brenda and David Kittelson of Irrigon, Ore., and Phoebe and Willie Reed of Austin, Texas; grandchildren Karlee and Wes Blum, Mackenzie Linnell, Garrett Linnell, Laynie Linnell, Brian Reed and Jillian Reed; his brother Brock and Marie Linnell; his sister Marcia and Eric Thorsen; brother-in-law Robert and Janice Akers; sister-in-law Lynn Akers; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and cousins.
The family requests in lieu of flowers donations be made to givingbackusa.org or Giving Back USA, 6163 Horsepasture Price Road, Ridgeway, VA 24148.
There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, July 9 at the Oxford Suites, Hermiston, from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Please share memories of Rod with his family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon is in care of arrangements.
