Robert A. Wheble lost his battle with cancer on May 26, 2021, in Duxbury, Mass. Bob was born on Oct. 25, 1954, to John and Gloria Wheble of Kingston, Mass. His long and successful career as a master carpenter took him around the world, but he spent most of his career working in Southern California and in and around the Columbia River Gorge.
Bob was predeceased by his son, Sean H. Wheble, and is survived by his daughter, Kassi C. Haley, and his siblings, John, Pete, Tom, Andy, Maryjane, and Meg. He was predeceased by his brother Jim. Bob is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute.
