Robert Donald Lunyou passed away on Oct. 23, 2022, surrounded by family. Bob was born on Oct. 27, 1930, in Ellington, Mo., to Ethel (Yates) and Atward Lunyou. Bob grew up in Ellington and had many precious memories there.
Bob enlisted in the Air Force in 1952. He worked as an aviation electrician. He traveled all over the world during his military career. He collected amazing stories about parachuting dogs, partying with monkeys, and elephants stealing his peanuts. He cherished his time in the Air Force.
In 1958 me met his wife Sharon Hale at March Air Force Base in Riverside, Calif. They married on March 23, 1959. In 1959, they welcomed their first child, Kristi. In 1961, they completed their family with Bobby.
After 20 years in the Air Force Bob, retired from the military in 1972. In 1972, Bob began working as a ranger at Bonneville Dam, working for the United States Army Corps of Engineers. He worked majority of his career there as a powerhouse electrician. He retired in 1992 after 20 years with USACE.
Bob was an amazing gardener. He took great pride in his yard and garden, always happy to share his produce with friends and family. Bob was a huge country music lover. He could listen to music for hours and often name the artist singing the song. Bob was an awesome storyteller. Once he started telling a story, everyone in the room was listening carefully, then laughing hysterically. The sparkle in his eyes and his delivery were always magical. He loved to laugh and to make people laugh.
Bob’s greatest love was his family. He loved spending time with them and was extremely proud of them.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents Atward and Ethel Lunyou, brother James Lunyou, sister Sue Smith, son-in-law Carl Dennis, and wife Sharon Lunyou.
Bob is survived by his children, Kristi Dennis, and Robert Lunyou Jr. (Kim); grandchildren Natasha Nolin (Ken), Ryan Nolin (Heather), Alyson Cavasso (Larry), Toney Hussey (Joe), Michael Lunyou (Danielle), Kelli Haskins, and Michael Haskins; and great-grandchildren Qwynn Nolin, Ryker Nolin, Shaw Nolin, Brody Cavasso, Adalyn Cavasso, Marley Hussey, Samantha Hussey, Stiles Hussey, Rogue Lunyou, and Finn Lunyou.
Bob’s celebration of life will be at Willamette National Cemetery on Dec. 2 at 11 a.m.; guests will need to meet at Administrative Office no later than 10:30 a.m.
Don’t take no wooden nickels!
