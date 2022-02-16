Robert (Bob) Koos died Feb. 1, 2022, at his home in Jefferson, Ore. Robert was born in Springfield, Ill., to Leon and Coletta Koos on Dec. 29, 1940. He joined his brothers Leon Jr. and Jack. His youngest brother, Jim, was born three years later. His dad, Leon, moved his family to Detroit, Mich., where Bob and his brothers grew up in the Catholic School. After high school, Bob served in the U.S. Coast Guard for five years, serving three years on the ocean in Alaska. While living there, he fell in love with the state and dreamed of coming back some day.
After the service, he met Karen Assessor and married her in January 1966. In March 1967, his daughter Michelle was born, and less than a year later, their son Kevin was born. Soon after, Bob fulfilled his dream and moved the family to Ketchikan, Alaska, in the summer of 1968. He worked various jobs for the next eight years, one of the favorites was working on the Alaska Marine Highway.
After eight years of living in Ketchikan, they became tired of the rain (Ketchikan averages 140 inches a year). So, after a summer road trip through Washington, Oregon and California, he decided to move his family to Hood River, Ore., in 1976. For the first four years, they owned and operated the Pine Grove Grocery. He also worked as an orchardist, carpenter, and plummer.
In 1995, Karen’s job transferred her and Bob to Florida. There he worked in the pest control industry till he retired in 2005. Bob and Karen spent much of their time where they loved it most, on the water in their boat in all the locations they lived. They loved to road trip all over the West Coast, where Michelle lived, and then the East Coast, and of course up to Arkansas, where their son and family lived. In 2010, Karen retired and soon they moved up to Arkansas to live near Kevin and family. Then in the fall of 2017, they moved back to Oregon to live near Michelle and her husband Wes.
One of Bob’s greatest loves was to be outside or on the water. He would take his family crabbing, fishing and camping in Alaska, and Oregon. He loved bowling in both Alaska and Oregon, and loved to golf with his wife and buddies in Oregon and Florida.
He was a “Bob” of all trades and could fix almost anything. He loved to tinker! And he was also artistic, spending a few years making beautiful stained glass art pieces!
He had a huge heart for dogs all of his life, from strays to labrador retrievers to dachshunds. He loved good food, beer and good friends. He always willing to help anyone in need.
Bob is survived by his wife of 56 years, Karen; daughter Michelle (Wes) Pilcher; son Kevin (Tami) Koos; and his granddaughters, Breanna Koos and Victoria (Hunter) Lawhon; his oldest brother Leon Jr.; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Arrangements are under City View Cemetery. His ashes will be placed at Willamette National Cemetery.
