Robert “Jim” Kraemer was born in Portland, Ore., on Oct. 28, 1930. He also lived in Coos Bay, Ore., where he met his wife, Barbara. After moving back to Portland, he was a glazier for 25 years. In 1977, he moved to Cascade Locks, Ore., to pastor the Assemblies of God church for four years. He pastored several other churches in Oregon, then retired in Cascade Locks with his wife Waneta, and lived there until his passing at the Reedwood care facility in Portland on Feb. 25, 2021. Jim and Barbara had five children, 10 grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.
Lincoln Memorial funeral home is handling the funeral arrangements. There will a private family graveside gathering.
I loved my Grandpa. He was a kind, caring man. My kids all adored him and he will be greatly missed.
