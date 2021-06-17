Robert (Bob) Lynn Green, 84, a longtime resident of The Dalles, Ore., and previously of Pampa, Texas, passed away quietly at The Oregon's Veteran Home in The Dalles June 4, 2021.
Bob was born Nov. 1, 1936. After graduating from Maupin High School, Bob soon joined the Navy and served for 22 proud years. Bob retired in 1977. Bob was a member of local V.F.W. and Moose Lodge.
Religion was a large part of Bob's life and he volunteered regularly for many services at Bethany Lutheran Church and the local Hospital as a Chaplain.
He loved to take long walks in nature while taking beautiful photos. He could be found working in his garden regularly. He also enjoyed watching the news and westerns and loved reading.
Robert is survived by his son, Robert Jr. (Amy); stepdaughters, Margaret (Curt), Carol and Donna; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, June (Gary); and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Vern and Beatrice; spouse of 37 years, Genevieve Green; brother, Clayton (Dorothy); and stepdaughter, Sally.
Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. on July 9 at Bethany Lutheran Church, 2323 E. 12th St., The Dalles. Graveside service with Military Honors will follow at I.O.O.F Cemetery,1100 W. 18th St., The Dalles.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethany Lutheran Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.