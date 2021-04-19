Robert “David” Wayne Carrigan passed away March 30, 2021. He was born on May 11, 1960, in Port Hueneme, Calif., the youngest of five siblings. He was raised in West Covina, Calif., where he met his first wife, Bernadette Pantoja, mother of his two oldest daughters. After their divorce, David met his second wife, Maria “Carmen” Lopez, and together they moved to Oregon, where they adopted his two youngest daughters. David loved Oregon, living first in Mosier before moving to The Dalles. He was an avid fisherman who taught everyone he could how to fish. He was also quite the jokester, known for his epic “dad” jokes and great one liners, like “Women want, me fish fear me.”
David was a wonderful man, working for Wasco County School District, districts 9 and 21, for 28 years and was known throughout the community for playing the local Santa Claus. After his divorce from Carmen, he met current girlfriend Sylvia, with whom he spent the last 17 wonderful years. David instantly became a loving grandfather to Sylvia’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Last year, David lost his eldest daughter, Amy Carrigan, to complications of COVID-19.
David is survived by Heather Morey (daughter) and her husband Christopher Morey, Patricia Carrigan, Cynthia Carrigan (daughters), and Nachelle, Viktoriya and Jayden Wayne (grandchildren).
A celebration of life will e held at Sylvia’s home, 3014 W. Second St., The Dalles, on May 15 at noon.
You are loved and you are missed.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.