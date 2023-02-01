Robert (Bob) Louis Woodside passed away on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. He was born on Oct. 15, 1939, in The Dalles, Ore., the first child of Vern and Jean Woodside. Bob grew up on a large sheep ranch in Shaniko, Ore., with his two younger brothers, Mike and Tom. He attended elementary and high school in Maupin, Ore. Athletics were an important part of his time in school, including playing basketball at Eastern Oregon College.
Growing up, Bob loved to have fun — attending rodeos, participating in sports, and just generally enjoying life. Growing up on the ranch provided a life filled with adventures including wheat harvesting, sheep shearing, hunting, and the freedom to roam the countryside all year round. While life wasn’t always easy, Bob was a good student, graduating from Oregon State College (the final year in which it was a “College,” prior to becoming Oregon State University).
In 1961, Bob married Evadne Kelsoe, a teacher in the Salem school district. Starting with the first year after college graduation, he taught and coached in The Dalles. Bob was a coach that encouraged kids; he didn’t let his ego get in the way of their development. He and his wife had two daughters, Diantha Woodside, and Erika Vestergaard.
Bob left teaching to sell insurance before settling into a career in real estate sales and development. He most enjoyed his time in the development and construction of motels throughout the Northwest and California.
Bob’s love for hunting and fishing spanned his life. He was blessed with the opportunity to travel to many places to fish and hunt, including Alaska, Montana, Wyoming, and Oregon. He also traveled throughout the U.S., Canada, England, and Ireland.
Bob was renowned in the family for his (intentionally) corny jokes and overall sense of humor. His family and friends teased and loved him … knowing that behind the humor was a beloved man who would do anything for them.
Bob is survived by his wife Evadne; daughters Diantha and Erika (Anders); his grandchildren Alan and Ava; brother Mike; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Tom, who passed away in August 2022.
