Robert (Bob) Leland Gove of Mosier, Ore., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. He was born April 3, 1929, in Denver, Colo., to Leland Chase Gove and Bertha Evelyn Newman Gove. His brother Dick Gove was born two years later. When Bob was 11, the family moved to The Dalles, Ore., where Leland worked in the shipyards. At Bob’s urging the family looked at a farm in Mosier in 1945 and bought 205 acres from Ben and Erma Veatch.
Bob loved taking care of the animals, gardening and working on the farm. He graduated from Mosier School, Salutatorian, in 1947. After high school, he worked at Union Pacific Railroad and Pacific Telephone.
He married Marlys J. Yount on March 26, 1950. They lived for a time in Trout Lake, Wash., where Bob worked on a dairy farm. They moved to the Skagit Valley and eventually settled in Redmond, Wash. They had four children, Janice Galbreath, Evelyn Hale, Victor Gove and Becky Jo Veatch. Bob worked in the telecommunication industry for many years and retired from General Telephone in Gresham around 1990.
Bob had a deep love for Jesus, his family and friends. He was the kindest man you could ever meet. He loved without judgment and he always put others before himself.
He also enjoyed writing, whether it be an essay, short story or a “Bob” letter. They were meant to be encouragement and inspiration to those who received them. He was married to Marlys until her passing in 1988. He then met and married Verna Jean Everett in 1991 and gained two step hildren, Sue and Brian, and settled in Meridian, Idaho, to be near her family. Bob and Verna jean moved back to the Mid-Columbia area in 2018, where he was able to garden again and help his son on the farm in Mosier.
Bob leaves behind his wife, Verna Jean; three daughters; two stepchildren; grandchildren Angela, Elijah, Benjamin and Jeremiah, Emmy, Mariah and Maddie; Verna Jean’s grandchildren Nicole, Rebecca, Rachel; and 13 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leland and Bertha; brother, Dick; wife, Marlys; and son, Victor.
Per his request, his body was donated to science so others could continue to learn from him. A memorial service and time for friends and family to gather and remember Bob at the Mosier Grange will be announced soon.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions Cremations) 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
