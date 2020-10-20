Robbie Lynn Niemola was born Feb. 3, 1962. He died on Oct. 1, 2020, at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. He had acute renal failure and acute respiratory failure.
Rob is survived by two sons, Nathan (Elizabeth) and Robbie Jr.; four stepchildren and 13 grand-children; one brother, Arthur (Jeri); sister Tracy; and many uncles, aunts, cousins, nephews and nieces.
Rob was and is a blessing to all of us and was so special. He will always be loved, and missed so much by all.