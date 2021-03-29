Ridge Evan Olmstead was born to Sam and Carol Olmstead at Hood River Memorial on Aug. 7, 1957. He passed on Feb. 12, 2021, at his home in Wasco, Ore.
Ridge is survived by his parents, Sam and Carol, sister Sami and brother Rhett Olmstead, niece Halle and nephew Rhett A. Olmstead, and his little black and white buddy Jax.
Ridge treasured his time growing up in Hood River, Ore., besides having a lot of fun. He also made lifelong friends, Dan and Steve Lindley. It also put him in close proximity to his Grandmother Anna Jacobsen, who would take him rock hunting, pick wildflowers and see all the new animal babies, anything that was fun. As he grew older, he was on to bigger and better activities such as diving off the huge rock at Koberg Beach. He began his love of traveling at an early age, 15 or 16, when he and Rick Hardman decided to vacation in Canada. After they were chased back across the border, they decided it maybe it wasn’t one of their better ideas.
At age 18, he moved to Estacada to finish high school and gained more lifelong friends, Dean Walter and family. His favorite holiday was the Fourth of July and attending the yearly gathering at Dean’s.
He then went to cosmetology school and received his license. He moved to Alaska, decided he didn’t want to be a hairdresser, so he tended bar for a couple of years.
When he returned to the lower 48, he was an iron worker. Not long after he came home, he met and married Charlotte and they settled in Oklahoma, where friend Dan lived. He got to do some traveling in the east and southeast.
When he returned to Oregon, he did more traveling for work in the north and southwest.
When Ridge was in his early 50s, he was in a bad accident and didn’t have a hip joint for several years, which of course brought on early retirement.
Ridge was always an avid reader and music lover and had an extensive book and CD collection. He became a very good cook, especially barbecue. He had a tremendous amount of pain but he was always up to seeing friends and family.
There will be a celebration of life on April 10 at Spencer, Libby and Powel Chapel, 1100 Kelly Ave., The Dalles.
