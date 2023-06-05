Richard Logan passed away May 31, 2023, at Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles, Ore., with family by his side. Affectionately known as Rich, Logan or Sarge, he was born June 6, 1930, in Tiff City, Mo., to parents Richard Logan Sr. and Manize Marie Logan. The family moved to Oregon in 1946 and he attended Pine Grove School. Rich joined the US Army in 1950 during the Korean War and transitioned to US Airforce in 1952 during Vietnam until he retired in 1972.
After returning to Hood River, Ore., he worked at Martin Marietta Aluminum, Smith Surplus and Walmart. He married Susan German In 1964 in Tacoma, Wash. Rich was an avid fisherman and enjoyed family gatherings, yard sales, going to the casino, visiting with friends, loved animals, especially dogs and enjoyed bird watching and squirrels.
He was always proud of time spent in military. Another proud moment was June 6, 2014, on his 84th birthday, when he received his Honorary High School Diploma from Hood River Valley High School.
He is survived by his wife Susan Logan; daughters Beckie Logan (Esther Cush) from Klickitat, Wash., and Marcie Logan-Ledar (Dave) from Yakima, Wash.; grandchildrenSyrus and Cashus Logan of Hood River, Lenora and Mollie Ledar of Yakima, and Gary Sequerria of Portland, Ore.; and many cousins, In-Laws, nieces and nephews and their families. He is predeceased by his parents, siblings and his son Johnnie Logan (2008).
A funeral service with United States Air Force military honors is planned for 2 p.m. on Friday, June 9 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
