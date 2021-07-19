Richard (Dick) J. Schon was born on Feb. 14, 1937. He went to be with the Lord unexpectedly on July 16, 2021, from complications from pneumonia.
He was born in Cleveland, Ohio, and grew up in Hollywood, Calif. He attended College in San Jose and later became a merchant seaman in 1957. He married the love of his life, Claudia Jean Buvens, in 1962. He joined the Air Force reserve, where he served until honorably discharged in 1966.
His career as a human resource manager took him from California to Arizona to Washington and finally to Oregon, where he retired from Northwest Aluminum.
Loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Respected and fondly remembered for his kindness and generous spirit. Dick was a very active and proud parishioner of St. Peter's Catholic Church and served many roles. He was a member of The Knights of Columbus, a lector, an usher, and he was always available to serve the homebound. He had a special place in his heart to help those who were in need and found many opportunities to be generous, including all the times he would stop to assist a car broken down or the times he would buy someone homeless a meal. His children would also like to apologize to all the people he stopped to help as he really didn’t know what he was doing, but he sure could kick a tire in solidarity!
His family fondly remembers his love for fishing, camping, playing the guitar around the campfire and listening and dancing to Harry Belafonte, his bad Dad jokes and excellent skills in arm chair quarterbacking.
Dick was preceded in death by his loving wife Claudia, mother Helen, father Bob Geisinger and great-grandson Jaxon. He is survived by his children, Jim (Sharon) Schon, Susan (Bret) Rood, Kathy (Rod) Schon-Dines, and Patrick (Jenny) Schon; his grandchildren Jacob, Claudia, Zoey, Bodhi, and Ayla; great-grandkids Stella and Orrin; and sisters Naomi and Mary and brother John.
May heaven be full of oil free driveways, no yellow spots on the lawn and days with perfect BBQ weather.
