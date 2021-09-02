Richard Allen Hayes, 73, of International Falls, Minn., passed away on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
Richard was born to Audrie Pearl Miller (Walls) on Sept. 17, 1947, in Yakima, Wash. He was raised by his mother and his stepfather, Clarence Michael Miller.
Richard lived in Diamond, Okla., for a time and worked for the city of Diamond as garbage detail. He then moved to The Dalles, Ore., and lived there for 20 years, working with his brother as a cook and dishwasher. He also worked for the cemetery and worked in a bicycle shop repairing bikes.
Richard loved horses and he loved to ride. He enjoyed playing video games, and spending time on social media with friends. He also enjoyed traveling the country with his sister Joyce and brother-in-law and friend John Larson.
Richard was a hard worker, extremely honest, and family oriented. He loved his family and wanted the best for them.
Richard was preceded in death by his mother and stepfather; brothers Clay Jennings and Tommy L. Hayes; and sister Joyce Reed.
Richard is survived by his brother-in-law and best friend John Larson, niece Angela K. Reed, and great-nephew Damien L. Reed.
Richard was laid to rest, next to his sister Joyce, on Thursday, Aug. 26, at Oakley Cemetery, Littlefork, Minn. To leave an online condolence visit www.mlakerfuneralhome.com.
