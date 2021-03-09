On March 3, 2021, Richard C. (Dick) Frazier, loving husband and father passed away at the age of 89. Dick was born on Sept. 28, 1931, in Portland, Ore., to Wilbur and Bernice (Proctor) Frazier. On July 12, 1951, he married Joyce M. Lyon in Umatilla, Ore. They initially lived in California, where Dick was stationed in the Navy. After completing his tour in the Navy, they moved back to Oregon, where they began raising their two daughters, Linda and Brenda, and a son, Steve.
Dick’s passion was horses. During World War II, while his dad was away in the Navy, Dick lied about his age so he could race horses professionally. That was followed up by riding rough stock at rodeos throughout the Northwest and working on ranches where horses were a necessity. He shared his passion with his kids and horses were always a part of his life. Even in his last days, he enjoyed spending time in his daughter’s barn with her horses.
His early ranch days gave away to a job with Pacific Power and Light as a power plant operator, initially starting at a plant at the head of Wallowa Lake, then on to Tygh Valley and finally landing at the Powerdale plant in Hood River where he spent most of his career. He retired in 1992.
Square dancing, hunting, fishing and camping were all activities that Dick and Joyce loved. Whether it was on the Imnaha River in eastern Oregon, Lake Billy Chinook in central Oregon, or on the Oregon coast, they often had their trailer hooked up and were on their way somewhere. After retirement, they extended their travels to Arizona during the winter months and continued those activities until Joyce passed away in 2012.
Dick was a story teller, a tease, and deeply loved by his family and friends. Most of those who knew Dick enjoyed his humor, his compassion, and his caring attitude for those around him. During his last several years after moving into Hawks Ridge Assisted Living, he most enjoyed delivering Meals-On- Wheels to area folks who couldn’t get out.
Dick is survived by his five children, Ron and Linda Harder, Brenda Howe, Steve and Chris Frazier; five grandchildren Ronda, Ryan, Brian, Brandon and Mychal; and 10 great-grandchildren.
