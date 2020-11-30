It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Richard Leo Dorzab on Nov. 20, 2020. He was 74, just two weeks short of his 75th Birthday. He succumbed to his cancer after a valiant five year battle.
Richard was born Dec. 5, 1945, in Hood River, Ore., son of Harold Dorzab and Edna Chandler. Richard spent his early years raising his family of three girls. He worked in his own businesses, Riches Auto Electric, and later as a contractor. After the family was grown, he and wife Judy moved to Maui, Hawaii. There he worked as a plans examiner and building inspector for the county of Maui. Later he worked as a soils inspector for Maui Geotechnical. He was a member of Kihei Baptist Chapel. Although he was always an outdoorsman, it was in Maui where he found and got to enjoy his true passion of offshore fishing.
He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Dorzab, and his youngest daughter, Jennifer Lynn Dorzab.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Judy Dorzab; mother, Edna Chandler; stepmother, Rita Dorzab; daughters Tamera and Kalei Angel and Angela Gabriel; brother Jerry and Rosie Dorzab; sisters Helen and Dick Irish, and Sandy and Kenny Fisher; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Richard made many friends over his lifetime and we know he was very sad to leave you all behind.
Until we meet again Captain, keep your line tight.
We thank you all for your prayers and support.
If you would like to make a monetary donation in his memory, Richard's favorite charity was Smile Train.
