Richard E. “Dick” Yecny, 89, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. He was born April 3, 1932, in Madera, Calif., the youngest of four children born of Bessie and Ernest Yecny. His father died before he was born.
His early life was spent in Fresno, Calif., where he attended both public and parochial schools through the second grade. His mother then remarried, and Dick moved to Oregon, where he lived first in Scappoose and then St. Helens. He attended St. Frederic’s elementary school in St. Helens. Upon completing the eighth grade, he attended and boarded at Columbia Prep High School on the University of Portland campus during his freshman and sophomore years. Dick then moved back to Fresno, where he completed his junior and senior high school years at Roosevelt High School. He played football for Roosevelt and was selected to the Fresno All City football team his senior year. Following high school graduation in 1950, Dick served with the United States Marine Corps in Korea. He married his high school sweetheart, Pat (she conveniently lived across the street) in 1953.
Dick continued his education at Fresno City College where he played football and was inducted into the college’s “Wall of Fame.” He and Pat then moved to Eugene, Ore., where their first son, Rick, was born and where Dick played football and graduated from the University of Oregon. They then moved to Prineville, Ore., where their second son, Ken, was born. In addition to teaching, Dick was the assistant football coach, and head coach for both wrestling and golf. Their third child, Terry, was born in The Dalles, and Dick and Pat decided not to move again.
Dick earned his master’s degree at Oregon College of Education, Monmouth Ore. While with The Dalles Public Schools, Dick taught biology and P. E., and coached football, wrestling, and golf. He later became director of the Resource and Media Center (RAM Center) where the centralized ordering, processing, and repairs of the district’s library media materials and equipment occurred. The RAM Center also provided graphics and printing services to The Dalles Public Schools and surrounding districts. Dick concluded his educational career as principal of Colonel Wright Elementary School, The Dalles.
Dick was a past member of The Dalles Lions Club, the Elks, The Dalles Master Gardeners, Afternoon Tea Group, an active member of The Dalles Country Club, and was an original and active board member of St. Vincent de Paul, The Dalles. In addition, he and his wife Pat served as Eucharistic Ministers, representing St. Peter's Catholic Church in ministering to occupants of The Dalles Veterans Home. Dick was a second generation American and enjoyed reconnecting with his relatives in the Czech Republic in his later years.
Dick is survived by his wife of 68 years, Pat Yecny of The Dalles, and children Rick Yecny (Jane) of Florence, Ore., Ken Yecny of Livermore, Calif., Terry Carlson (Dave) of Seattle, Wash., and daughter-in-law Debbie Koch. He is also survived by his grandchildren Laurel Ferguson (Alex), Ellen Huntingdon (Christopher), Eric, Phillip, Ryan, and Jason Yecny, Brian Carlson (Annie), Terence Carlson, and great-grandchildren Maren and Graeme Ferguson, and Kieran and Olivia Carlson. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Teresa, Bess Louise, and Rose, his daughters-in-law Lisa Carlson Yecny and Diane Candelario and his grandson, David Carlson.
Date and time for a Mass of Christian burial at St. Peter Catholic Church, The Dalles, and a celebration of life will be determined on a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Home At Last, The Dalles, or a charity of your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.