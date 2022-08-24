Rich Hess died Aug. 1, 2022, at the age of 80. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Laura, daughter Teri, grandson Liam, twin sister Amber Steward and brother Don, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.
Richard Coleman Hess was born in the Bay Area in 1942, son of Virginia and George Hess. He grew up in Alameda, Calif. After enlisting in the U.S. Navy in 1960, he came home after serving six years to meet Laura at Laney College in Oakland, Calif. They were married in 1969 and had Teri later that year, their only child.
Rich graduated from Humboldt State with a degree in natural resource management in 1973. He moved the family from California to The Dalles, Ore., in 1978, where the three of them began growing roots in their new home that have continued to thrive to this day.
Rich was an active member of the Gorge community for 44 years. He retired from the Army Corps of Engineers after 30 years. Rich volunteered much of his time both before he retired and after. He was a volunteer tax preparer for AARP & VITA for more than 15 years.
Rich loved golf and was a very active member of The Dalles Country Club for more than 40 years, also serving on their board of directors for at least 10 of them. Rich and Laura enjoyed playing with many different people over the years and making new friends.
Rich will be deeply mourned and missed by many who will continue to remember him as family or friend. Donations may be made to Ducks Unlimited or Special Olympics.
Celebration details will be posted at a later time.
