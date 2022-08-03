The Rev. Dr. Allyn C. Rieke died July 27, 2022, from complications of Inclusion Body Myositis. Al was born on March 3, 1939, in Lincoln, Neb., to Walter Raymond Rieke and Matilda Lucille (Essex) Rieke.
He met the love of his life, Patricia Lynn Paul, in Aurora, Ill. They were married on May 2, 1959. Al and Pat had five children, Allyn Jr., Diana, Barbara, Lisa and JoAnn. Al attended Knox College earning his Bachelors of Science in chemistry. He served in the Army from 1961-67, reaching the rank of Captain and earning his Ph.D. in organic chemistry.
After his military career, Al went to work as a chemist for Dupont from 1967-1974. In 1974, Al began seminary and serving as clergy in the United Methodist Church, with his first appointment at Cabin John UMC in Cabin John, Md. In 1977, after graduating with his master's in theology, the family moved to Oregon, where Al continued to serve as clergy in the Oregon-Idaho Conference until his retirement in 2001. His appointments were at 1st UMC, St Helens, Ore., Trinity UMC, Montavilla UMC and Pioneer UMC in Portland, Ore., and 1st UMC in The Dalles, Ore.
After retirement, Al stayed active in his community by serving on various boards and foundations such as Rose Villa Continuing Care Community, Good Samaritan Food Bank and Terwilliger Plaza Foundation.
Al was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Jack, Rod, Wayne and Duwayne, sisters Kathy, Doris and Doreen, daughter Lisa, and grandson Stephan. Al is survived by his wife of 63 years, Patricia; his children, Allyn Jr. (Andrea), Diana (Tony), Barbara (David), and JoAnn (George); his brother Blaine (Linda); nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Al will be interned at Willamette National Cemetery. Funeral services will be Wednesday, Aug. 24 at 2 p.m. at 1st United Methodist Church of Portland, 1838 SW Jefferson St., Portland. Donations in memory of Al may be made to Terwilliger Plaza Foundation for the Lesta Hoel fund at 2545 S.W. Terwilliger Blvd., Portland, OR 97201.
