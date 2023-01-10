Raymond “Barry” Ternahan, 88, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Barry was born to Lyle and Rosalyn Ternahan on Feb. 19, 1934, in Seattle, Wash. While he was young, Barry and his family relocated to Underwood, Wash., where he would spend most of his life.
Barry graduated from Columbia High School in 1952. He would continue on to the University of Washington, enlist in the Army Counterintelligence Corps, and spend two years in Kyoto, Japan. Barry then lived in Kent, Wash., before returning to live the rest of his life in Underwood.
Barry enjoyed working as editor and general manager of the White Salmon Enterprise, as well as being an employee at Luhr Jensen and Ace Hardware before retiring.
Barry is survived by his wife Carolyn Ternahan; his children Mike, Kelley, Robin, Rick, and Allison; and eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, White Salmon, with a reception to follow below the church.
