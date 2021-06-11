Fredrick Raymond Edwards, known as "Ray," passed peacefully through the veil Friday, June 4, 2021, at his home in Hood River with his family by his side. He was 84 years old.
Ray was born June 26, 1936, to James Theodore and Anne Elizabeth (Hammer) Edwards in Huston, Idaho. Ray was their second child; his brother James was 6 years older. When Ray was 2 1/2 years old, his little sister Sylvia was born. Ray’s mother moved to Hood River, Ore., in 1940, remarried, and three more children were added to the family: Jerry, Bill, and Julie Winheim.
As a teenager Ray worked for Edward & Sons Logging Company in Idaho with his dad and brother James. Ray played football while attending Hood River High School. After a football injury, he became the school photographer. Ray was very talented and taught a photography class in high school. He also helped design and take most of the photographs for the school yearbooks.
Ray met Nancy Califf at the roller-skating rink at Barret School. Ray was quite the show-off and he boldly asked Nancy, “Why haven’t I ever seen you here before?” The rest is history. Ray and Nancy continued to date through high school. They married on Halloween, Oct. 31, 1954, in White Salmon, Wash. They lived in an apartment in Hood River while Ray went to work for Sun Publishing Company.
In 1956, Ray participated in training at Smith Corona to learn to fix typewriters. Then in 1960, he went to a trade school to learn New Edge Letho plate printing. By 1962, Ray went to work for the Hood River News and started his own business, Ray's Typewriter Service, where he sold and repaired typewriters. In 1967, Ray received the contract to service Hood River County and Klickitat County school typewriters. Ray continued to work for the Hood River News in various capacities until the ripe old age of 78.
Ray was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He gave service in many capacities within the church.
Ray and Nancy raised five children of their own and provided a safe and secure home for many others. Family was everything to Ray! Many people loved and admired him.
Ray is survived by his wife, Nancy, and his children: Fredrick (Anna-Kare) Edwards of Kaysville, Utah, Judy (James) Moses of Pine Grove, Ore., Nancilee Edwards of Odell, Ore., Sandra Edwards and Jason Edwards of Hood River. He has 20 grandchildren and 38 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Sylvia Shaw, Bill Winheim, and Julie Sim.
A service for Ray will take place at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1825 May St., Hood River, on Saturday, June 12 at 11 a.m., with interment to immediately follow at Idlewilde Cemetery of Hood River.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.