Randolph (Randy) George Hager, age 78, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Nov. 19, 2021, peacefully in his home surrounded by his family and friends. Randy was a carpenter, a mentor and devoted conservationist.
A celebration of life will be held at the Bargeway Pub on Dec. 4 at 1pm at 1533 Bargeway Road, The Dalles.
Spencer, Libby, and Powell is in care of arrangements.
