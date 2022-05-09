Randall “Randy” Theodore Mix, currently living in The Dalles, Ore., died in The Dalles on April 28, 2022.
He was born in Golden Valley, Minn., on July 31, 1963, to Theodore Mix and Carolyn Heino. He was a brother to Pamela, Timothy, Cindi and Jon.
He moved with his family to Michigan. Randy entered the Air Force in 1980 and met his first wife, Jeanette Carey, at Cannon Air Force Base in Clovis, N.M. Their daughter, Julie, was born in 1984. He was stationed in England and Germany. He traveled to Japan and Scotland while he was stationed in England.
Randy’s last assignment was with the development of the stealth fighter at Tonopah Air Force Base in 1991. He met his wife, Kim, when they were both stationed in Germany and they got married in 1990 in Las Vegas. Randy was a member of the Pine Grove Fire Department and Wy’East Fire District for more than 25 years, fighting everything from house fires to wildland fires.
Randy was a crew member on NASCAR limited sportsman team for Don Williams where they raced in Phoenix. Randy loved motorcycles and bought his Harley when he left Germany. He was a member of the MSMC for a few years and made lots of good friends. Randy loved Metallica, his family, his friends and adored his grandkids.
He is survived by his wife Kimberly Mix and his daughter Julie Jordon and her soon to be husband Andrew Olufson; his mother Carolyn Mix; siblings Pam, Tim, Cindi, Jon and their spouses; nephews Kris, Neal, and Shannon, Seth, Sam, and Peter; nieces Katrina and Alysa and their spouses; and grandsons Jared Jordan and Lucas Olufson and granddaughter Jocelyn Jordon.
He is preceded in death by his father, Theodore “Ted” Mix.
There was a viewing for Randy at Andersons Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore., on Monday, May 9 starting at 10 a.m., with a funeral service after the viewing starting at 2 p.m. Randy will be laid to rest at Pine Grove Butte, 2687 Van Horn Dr., Hood River, immediately after the funeral. The family is holding a reception at the Pine Grove Fire Department, 2995 Van Horn Drive, Hood River, following the funeral.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center • Celilo Chapel, 204 E. Fourth St., The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
