Rachel Arlene Wilson, a former The Dalles, Ore., resident, died Oct. 19, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev., at the age of 44. She was born June 27, 1976, in The Dalles, Ore., to Ruthie and Tom Wilson. She joined an elated 11-month-old big brother, Shawn, completing their family.
She graduated in 1995 from The Dalles High School. Rachel loved school, with interests and talent in planning parties, golf and softball. She had an excellent eye for design, and loved scrapbooking. She took her photography hobby to the next level by filming several weddings and taking graduation photos.
She moved to Las Vegas in 1999 with Sprint. She married Chris Deloe in April of 2001, and divorced in 2011. She loved her new job working for LV.Net internet services, serving as executive office manager.
In 2013, she began co-parenting Elijah Cothran, who was 3 years old. She fell instantly in love with him! Elijah gave her challenges as all children do, but she loved being his “mom.” She was instrumental in his success in school and sports. She marked all of Elijah’s milestones, attending parent teacher conferences, doing school projects and planning his birthday parties.
She graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Technical management from DeDry University in 2015 in Las Vegas. She was one class away from her master’s degree in accounting at her diagnosis. Rachel was diagnosed in August 2016 with adrenal and breast cancer, and has battled poor health since. Her beloved pit bull daughter, Lilly, gave her lots of comfort in the last two years.
She is survived by her parents, Tom and Ruthie Wilson, brother Shawn and wife Melissa, nieces Allie and Georgia, Uncle Wes, and Aunt Julie Swearingen, cousins, Colton, Ricki, Kennedy, and Jessi. Also, Aunt Debbie Wilson, Aunt Gerry, and Uncle John Dennee, cousins Mike and Chris. Also survived by Aunt Elaine Borntrager, cousin Celina Miller and her girls, Madison, Morgan, and Mia.
Rachel was preceded in death by Uncle Rick Swearingen, Merl and Faye Swearingen, and Bud and Marge Wilson.
Families are like quilts
Lives pieced together
Stitched with smiles and tears,
Colored with memories and
Bound by love.
No memorial is planned at this time due to COVID-19.