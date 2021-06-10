Rachel F. White, 83, of Johnson City, Ore., passed away June 2, 2021. She was born in Salina, Kan., on April 28, 1938. Rachel attended Selah High School near Yakima, Wash.
Before moving to Portland, Rachel worked at the Elks Lodge as a bartender in Hood River, Ore. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.
She was married to Richard White on March 21, 1992.
Rachel had a passion for singing and playing music. Her beautiful voice led her to attend broadcasting school. Upon graduation, she worked for Benson High School's radio station, KBPS. That led to her working for Portland Public Schools until she retired from the district in 1993.
She will be remembered for her wonderful sense of humor and outgoing nature. She made friends just about everywhere she went, often creating lifelong friendships in the most random places. In the words of Rachel’s daughter, Angela, “Once you love Mom, you love her forever.”
Rachel was a single mother for a large part of her children’s lives. Despite the difficult task of raising children alone, Rachel’s children grew up to be successful adults. Throughout her life, her greatest joy was celebrating her children’s accomplishments.
She was preceded in death by her grandson, Sean Priest, as well as 11 siblings. She is survived by her husband Richard White; her four children, Kathern (Roger) Ford, Karl (Kathleen) Priest, Joy (Gordon) Hartlieb, and Angela Gravett; grandchildren Randall Rosenburg, Melissa Contois, Ivan Ford, Madeline Priest, and Elizabeth Levy; five great-grandchildren; and sister, Ula Kruse. She also leaves behind her dear friend Betty, who was practically a sister to her, Jean, with whom she shared family and friendship for more than 60 years, and Sheila, with whom she cherished almost sixty years of friendship, among many other friends.
Funeral services were held at Lincoln Memorial Park and Funeral Home on June 10. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.lincolnmemorialpk.com.
