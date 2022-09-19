Rachel Leeann Derryberry, 32, unexpectedly passed away Sept. 8, 2022, at her residence in Portland, Ore. She was born in Portland on July 28, 1990, and spent her childhood in the care of her loving parents, Bruce and Brenda Derryberry. They resided in the Portland area during her early childhood years, then settled in The Dalles, Ore., where she attended Colonel Wright Elementary School, The Dalles Middle School, and The Dalles High School.
In 2008, Rachel gave birth to her son, Joseph, and in 2015 to her daughter, Sophia. Rachel was a fierce friend, a prayer warrior, a daughter, a sister, an auntie, and a devoted mother. She loved spending time with her family and friends and she was known best for her infectious laugh and her great, big bear hugs.
Rachel is survived by her parents, Bruce and Brenda Derryberry; her children, Joseph and Sophia Derryberry; her grandpa, Ken Miller; as well as many siblings, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A private burial celebration was held Sept. 14 at Dry Creek Cemetery, Warm Springs. A celebration of life was held Sept. 17 at Life In Christ Center.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, 204 E. Fourth St., The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
