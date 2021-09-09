Phyllis Louise Wagenhoffer, 88, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., for 64 years, died Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at a private care home in Cathedral City, Calif. She had fought a long battle with metastatic breast cancer.
Born Phyllis Louise Dunmire on July 26, 1933, in Clackamas County, Ore., the youngest of two daughters of Melvin and Dorothy Draper Dunmire of Oregon City, Ore.
As a retirement project, she managed a small family fruit orchard for over more than years on Cherry Heights Road in The Dalles. She also maintained a thriving passion for collecting fine antique glass and furniture.
She was married to Ervin J. Wagenhoffer on May 28, 1955, in Oregon City until his death June 26, 2010, at the Oregon Veterans’ Home, The Dalles. She had previously been married to Alvin L. Carter on June 7, 1951, in Oregon City, until his death Sept. 6, 1952, at USAF Hospital, Moody Air ForceBase, Valdosta, Ga.
Survivors include: Daughter Catherine (Kitty) and son-in-law Leroy Onishi of Thousand Palms, Calif.; son Mark V. Wagenhoffer of Rufus, Ore.; and daughter Barbara and son-in-law Robert Balkema of Xenia, Ohio. She is also survived by six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter Shannon Marie Balkema in 2003.
At her request, no public service will be held. The family will observe a private ceremony of remembrance.
Memorial contributions may be made on her behalf to Home At Last Humane Society, 200 River Road, The Dalles, OR 97058, or homeatlasths.org (go to “donations” link), 541-296-5189; or Elder Love USA, Inc.,(non-profit 501c3, Org No. 81-3044392), 41550 Eclectic St., Palm Desert, CA 92260, or elderloveusa.org (go to “donations” link), 888-336-8322.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.