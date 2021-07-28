Phyllis Ellen Hart, 84, previously of Kennewick, Wash., passed away in Snoqualmie, Wash., on June 28, 2021.
She was born on Oct. 28, 1936, in Dufur, Ore., to Edra Ray and Ada Myrtle Tidwell. She was the second oldest of five children. As a young girl, Phyllis was key to keeping life on the farm going along in tip-top order on the "12-Mile Ranch." She tended to the livestock, planned and prepared meals for family and countless ranch-hands, and cared for her two younger brothers and sister. She was active in the Dufur First Christian Church, as well as in 4-H, where she secured many esteemed ribbons for her livestock and cooking.
Phyllis attended Northwest Christian College in Eugene, Ore., and following graduation, married Jack Lee Hart at the First Christian Church in Dufur on June 21, 1959. Phyllis and Jack were married just shy of 50 years. Jack preceded her in death in February 2009.
Phyllis was active in the churches for which Jack served as pastor: The First Christian Church of Helena, Mont., 1962-1973; The First Christian Church of La Grande, Ore., 1973-1988; and The First Christian Church of Kennewick, Wash., 1988-1999. She was active in the adult choirs, directed children's choirs, conducted fundraisers for the youth, organized and cooked for church dinners and bazaars, and baked countless numbers of cinnamon rolls and doughnuts and/or prepared and delivered meals to support so many throughout her communities.
During her time in Kennewick, she took great joy in bringing smiles to so many through her service as a Mary Kay consultant, and she also worked in the school district as the “lunch lady” (head cashier). Phyllis took great pride in her work with the school district. She loved connecting with the students and made sure to know each of them by name.
Working with the youth was a particular passion for Phyllis, and this was a true gift that she delighted in, yet she worked tirelessly to support and care for all with whom she came in contact. Her faith, kindness, and generosity radiated from her and touched the lives of many in her communities.
Phyllis is survived by her brothers Ted Tidwell (Dolores) of The Dalles, Ore., Dennis Tidwell (Deanna) of Hershey, Penn., Bill Tidwell (Louise) of Kalispell, Mont., and her sister Christine Angel (Jim) of Winchester, Idaho. She is also survived by her daughters, Lorri Aldridge of Bend, Ore., and Sherri (Scott) Hart-King of North Bend, Wash., and her grandchildren Jared Aldridge, August King, River King, Sophia Seymour, and Ronan Seymour.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, Aug. 6 at 10 a.m. at the Dufur Christian Church, 315 Harrison St., Dufur, Ore. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to memorial funds for scholarships or for work with youth via the LaGrande First Christian Church at P.O Box 953 LaGrande, OR 97850, or to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, giftfunds.stjude.org; enter “Phyllis Hart” under “Find a Fund.”
