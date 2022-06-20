Phillis Osbourn

Phillis Osbourn

Former Hood River resident Mrs. Phillis Jean Osbourn, age 82, ascended today, June 14, 2022, at 10:01 a.m. while resting peacefully at home in Morton, Wash., where she lived with her daughter, Donna.

Phillis was an important and beloved member of the Hood River Valley community, where she touched the lives of countless people during the decades she managed Clem’s Country Store in Odell, Ore.

As she joins her husband, Jerry Donald Osbourn, in spirit, she leaves behind her beloved daughters, Donna and Lisa Osbourn and Jeanne Logan, as well as her grandchildren Christopher, Valarie, Elise and Jay, along with several great-grandchildren.

Phillis was a strong powerhouse of a woman and she will be missed more than words can express.

