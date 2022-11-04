On Oct. 24, 2022, Philip Alan Marsh slipped away peacefully in his home in Portland Ore. He was 68 at the time of his passing. Phil was born on March 14, 1954, to Carol Jean and Charles Donald Marsh in Hood River, Ore. He grew up with his older brother, Richard Donald Marsh, on Brookside Drive in Hood River.
When Phil was in junior high school, the family moved to Odell, where his father purchased an orchard on Gilhouley Road. He attended Wy’east High School, where he performed in several plays. Phil loved all things electronic! One year for Christmas he received a 12 inch black and white T.V. that he loved watching Star Trek on. It was Star Trek that taught him the "Spock paralyzing hold" to deal with his older brother. He spent 10 years taking piano lessons with the encouragement of his father who wanted Phil to play Christmas songs at Christmas time.
After graduating from high school, Phil attended Portland State University. To cover the cost of tuition, he worked part time for U.S. Bank in downtown Portland. After graduating from college, he began working full time for U.S. Bank, where he continued to advance in the company. In 1990, Phil left his U.S. Bank position and for the next 25 years he worked as an I.T. Project Manager doing contract work. He managed many critical, high-level I.T. projects in the greater Portland area. Some of the companies and organizations where Phil did I.T. work include: The Private Industry Council, Norm Thompson Outfitters, Mentor Graphics, and OHSU, from which he retired in 2016.
Phil gave his time organizing and volunteering for several charities. He also served as president of the Portland Chamber Orchestra for a number of years. In his spare time he would spend numerous hours researching his family history. He contributed hundreds of documents to the Ancestry.com database.
After retiring, Phil traveled all over the world for almost four years. Of all the places he visited, he would say Zermatt, Switzerland, was his favorite. He moved back to Portland in 2020 to enjoy spending time with his family and friends. Phil had several very close friends who graciously cared for him when he became ill.
Phil is survived by his brother and wife Rick and Sharon Marsh; his niece and her husband Tyler and Aletha Washburn, and their boys James and Charlie; his uncle and aunt Wendell and Joyce Clodfelter, and numerous cousins.
His celebration of life will be at Anderson’s Tribute Center in Hood River at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, with a reception at noon, followed by a private family tribute at Idlewilde Cemetery.
