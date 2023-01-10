Philip Lewis Klein of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Dec. 29, 2022. Philip was born April 15, 1952, in Ontario, Ore., to Lewis and Esther (Jensen) Klein, both of whom predeceased him. He was the eldest of five children, Jean, Carol, Dennis and John.
Philip attended Oregon State University to become a wildlife biologist but took a woodworking class and discovered his true passion. He went on to become a master craftsman and cabinet maker.
In 1972 Philip married Pamela Lichens, and later divorced. They had two daughters, Kari and Sarah, who survive him. Philip has three grandchildren, Rowan, Soren and Seth. He is also survived by six nieces and nephews, six grand-nieces and grand-nephews, and two great-grand nieces.
A private family gathering to celebrate Philip’s life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to do so may make a donation in Phil's memory to the Master Gardeners through OSU Extension Service. In the "I want to give to" box, type "Central Gorge Master Gardener Association Fund," or send a check to Wasco County Master Gardeners Association, 400 E. Scenic Drive, The Dalles, OR 97058.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center • Celilo Chapel, 204 E. Fourth St., The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
