“Can’t complain, no one will listen to me.” “If you can’t have a good day, there's no reason to have one at all.” “He always said he outlived his siblings because he did all the work, and they did all the playing, and nobody was left to dispute it.” Famous phrases Pete said often.
Tuesday morning, Sept. 6, 2022, Peter Joseph Macnab reached his arms out to heaven and left his earthly home and joined his Heavenly Father with peace on his face and love in his heart at the Springs Memory Care in The Dalles, Ore., in the early morning hours. Pete was 101 and will be remembered for his witty humor, love for sweets, button up shirts, khaki jeans and always his Seabees hat on his head. Most important was his devout Catholic faith that never wavered in his life.
Pete was born on July 9, 1921, in The Dalles to Alexander and Helen Bee Macnab. Pete was the ninth out of 13 children. Pete spoke often about his mother, for she was at the forefront of his memories and his devotion and love for her was immeasurable. Pete was a long-time resident of Sherman County until he moved to The Dalles Assisted Living at the age of 99.
At a very young age, Pete was out working the wheat fields with his dad and brothers. Mind you, this was a team of 40 horses pulling a combine. Graduating as the valedictorian from Rufus School in 1938, he ventured off to OCE in Monmouth, Ore., to study education. Peter aspired to become a teacher and coach.
During the second year of his college career, Pete enlisted in the United States Naval Construction Battalion, known as the Seabees, during World War II after the attack on Pearl Harbor. He was on his way to basic training in July 1942 when the train stopped in Chicago. It was Pete's 21st birthday and he was terribly disappointed he couldn't get off to have a beer! Pete served his country for 37 months overseas on the Ellice Islands of Subic Bay.
In December 1945, after serving his country, he moved back and started working for the county road department building the infrastructure we see today. It wasn't long before he married Janet Kaseberg in October 1946 and was married for 51 years before her passing in 1997. Peter started working with his brother-in-law, Paulen Kaseberg, on the ranch and his life as a wheat farmer began. He worked in the wheat field until 1983, when it was time to pass on the tradition to his sons.
The Macnab’s had many family traditions. After harvest, they would head to the Oregon coast or get together with other families and cousins for card night, great food, and lots of laughter. Pete was involved in the Elks Club, American Legion and president of Macnab Inc.
Peter and Janet had six children, Loren, Richard, Craig, Peter, Joy and James, 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Peter was preceded in death by his wife, Janet Kaseberg Macnab, their three sons Peter, Loren and Richard, parents and his 12 siblings.
A rosary will be held at Spencer and Libby's Funeral home Chapel at 6:30 p.m., with a viewing starting at 2 p.m., on Sept. 22. Services will be held at St. Peter's Catholic Church, The Dalles, on Sept. 23 at 10:30 a.m., followed with graveside burial and luncheon in the parish hall.
Spencer, Libby, and Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
