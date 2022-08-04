Peter Charles Higgins, born on Aug. 30, 1949, in Hood River, Ore., died at age 72 at St. Vincent's Hospital in Portland, Ore., on Aug. 2, 2022. Pete resided in Charbonneau, Ore., and is preceded in death by his beloved wife Debra Ann Tompkins Higgins, his father, Joseph Stephen Higgins and his mother, Emma Katherine (Kay) Higgins. Pete is survived by his three older siblings, Ellen Higgins Sawyer (Tom), Maureen Higgins and Pat Higgins Adelhardt (Brian), niece Kelly Sawyer (Jim English), nephews Tom Sawyer Jr. (Becky), Richard Cummings Healey (Belinda), Stephen Peter Healey (Jessica Knight), and Bryce Patrick Adelhardt, as well as five grandnephews and one grandniece.
Pete graduated from Wy'east High School in 1967, where he participated in sports and excelled in track. He enjoyed many sports during his life both as a participant and spectator especially golf. Pete attended Eastern Oregon State College and graduated with a business degree in 1974 along with his best friend, Jerry Terjeson.
After graduation, he began a career in sales with the Playtex Company. Pete and Debbie were married in 1984 and moved to Kansas City, Mo., where Pete worked for Searle Pharmaceuticals.
As a child Pete was joyfully welcomed as the son for which his father wished and was adored by his three sisters. He would dress up in cowboy hat, spurs, chaps, and holster with two cap guns and ride his stick pony up and down the sidewalk. He loved cats from the time he was young, and it was a love he shared with Debbie and his mother.
After Debbie died in 2010, Pete began spending winters in Palm Desert, Calif., where he made new friends and played golf daily.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.