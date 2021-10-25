Percy Jensen passed away on Oct.12, 2021, at Bonaventure of Salmon Creek memory care center near his son Michael’s residence. He was born on Aug. 25, 1928, and was 93 at his passing.
He was born in Cohasset, Minn., to Lawrence and Anna Jensen and was the second youngest of eight brothers and one sister. He married the girl next door, Doris Weller, and they were married 71 years. He joined the Minnesota National guard prior to his marriage but was activated to active service during the Korean War just two months into his marriage. When the war was over, he stayed on active duty and in 1957 was transferred to the Hood River, Ore., National Guard with his 3 month old son Michael. Michael was soon joined by a sister Cathy that next summer.
Percy loved the outdoors and was a passionate hunter and fisherman. He was also passionate about community service, was very active in the Jaycee’s and started the Hunter Safety program, which taught 1,500 youth about hunting. Ever looking to the future he retired after 21 years with the National Guard and joined Hershner and Bell insurance agency, where his Army experience excelled and it grew to be the largest independent agency in Hood River. He was then also very active in the Chamber of Commerce, became the Hood River County Fair manager for 20 years, was elected to the Port of Hood River Commission for 20 years where they helped diversify the local economy with the port marina, industrial areas and the wind surfing beaches.
He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Doris Jensen; son Dr. Michael and Sheila Jensen; daughter Cathy Bissonette; four grandchildren, Austin and Justin Bissonette, and Alexander and Nicholas Jensen; and three great-grandchildren, Hunter, Owen and Adalyn; and his last remaining brother, Virgil Jensen, of Anchorage, Alaska.
His favorite saying at the end of his life was “hasta la vista” but the family believes that Percy would say “Don’t cry because it’s over, Smile because it happened” because he truly touched and made many lives better that he was here.
Services are planned for 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30 at Hood River Valley Christian Church 975 Indian Creek Road, Hood River. Committal Services will be at Idlewilde Mausoleum of Hood River.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
