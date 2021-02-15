Peggy Lynn Rubel, 60, passed away peacefully in her home in Oregon City, Ore., on Feb. 8, 2021. She was born on Feb. 21, 1960, in Stayton, Ore., to Dale Eugene and Kathleen Marie (Rak) Rubel.
After graduating from Stayton High School in 1978, she attended Willamette University, where she earned her Bachelor’s degree. In 1986, she graduated from Willamette University with a Master of Management and Doctor of Jurisprudence.
Peggy began her career as a certified public accountant in Hood River, Ore. After working for firms, she opened her own practice in Oregon City in 1992, where she worked and later called home the rest of her life. She loved to travel and was fortunate enough to fulfill that passion by traveling all over the world and sharing that experience with family and friends. She also loved to collect art and took pride in her collection. Peggy loved cooking and learning new ways to expand her culinary knowledge, but she especially loved cooking for those she loved.
Peggy is survived by her spouse, Al Dominguez; mother, Kathleen (Rak) Rubel; brothers Kevin (Connie) Rubel and Alan (Lisa) Rubel; sister, Carol (Murco) Sessler Ringnalda; her four nieces, Stephanie, Shelby, Katelyn, and Erica; and nephews Jordan and Chanan. She is also survived by two step-daughters, Anna (Jeremy) Belcher and Mechelle (Ben) Niezgoda, and seven grandchildren. Peggy was preceded in death by her father, Dale Rubel.
Services are planned as follows: 2-6 p.m., Friday, Feb. 19, a time of viewing, visitation with family and watching of Peggy's tribute video at Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River; 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 20, a time to celebrate Peggy's life and mourn her passing will be at River of Life Assembly Church, 979 Tucker Road, Hood River. Peggy’s service will be livestreamed and a link can be found on her web guestbook at www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made in Peggy’s name to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
