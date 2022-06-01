Paul Denman Curry of Ocean Park, Wash., died peacefully in his sleep the morning of May 30, 2022, in Astoria, Ore. Paul was born in Napa, Calif., on March 20, 1932.
Paul is survived by his wife, Carolyn Curry; his three children, Paula, Ken and Andy; his three stepchildren, Diana, Beth and Bill; his grandchildren Brian, Randi, Kari, Hannah, Austin, Trevor, Denman, Gates, Harrison and Benny and his great-grandchildren Julian, Milan, Maya, Jackson and Lucas.
Known as Grandpa Cowboy, Paul had been a regional rodeo champion riding saddle broncs and team calf roping with his father. Several seasons he competed in the Pendleton Roundup. In his youth, with his grandfather, father and uncles, Paul often drove cattle and sheered sheep from Northern California to Eastern Oregon.
Highly gifted working with anything mechanical and an expert welder, Paul worked for many years as millwright at SDS. During his life, Paul also worked with Fairbanks-Morse and Mt. Adams Orchard. In retirement, he worked at Celilo Vineyards in Underwood. Primarily, he enjoyed his family, the outdoors and generally being ornery.
After graduating from Wallowa High School in 1951 and marrying Gloria Manns, Paul served in the U.S. Army as an MP in Europe during the Korean War. Paul also volunteered much of his time throughout his life coaching White Salmon's little-league baseball, leading boy scouts, and many years volunteered to sheer sheep for Klickitat County 4-H youth preparing for the County Fair. For decades he operated the clock at Columbia High School basketball and football games. He also served our community as an active member of the White Salmon Elks Lodge.
He will always be remembered for his hard-work, deep love for his family, cowboy poetry and great penmanship. His family was incredibly blessed to have this man in their lives.
In lieu of flowers, take your kids fishing.
