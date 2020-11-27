Patricia (Patty) Puckett passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. Patty was born in Toledo, Ohio, to Robert and Charlotte Amstutz on Aug. 10, 1935. She was the oldest of her and her sister, Bonnie. After her parents passing, she and Bonnie moved in with her Uncle Ted and Aunt Goldie. She graduated from Ada High School.
She married the love of her life, James Puckett, on Sept. 27, 1953. They had three children, James, Charlotte and Timothy. In 1957, Jim and Patty packed up their family and moved West to Maupin, Ore. They referred to it as “God’s Country.” Patty worked for the South Wasco County School District until retirement. She was everyone’s favorite lunch lady. She loved all the kids and was able to watch her kids and grandkids go through her lunch line.
Anytime a person went to the Puckett house, they were greeted with a smile and an “Are you hungry?” the minute they walked in the door. Patty loved her family, friends, poodles, shopping trips to The Dalles, Ore., and her community. She was known to be a jokester, she loved getting a good laugh out of people.
She is preceded in death by her husband, James Puckett, and her parents, Robert and Charlotte Amstutz. She is survived by her sister, Bonnie (Jerry) Bosse, of Ralston, Ohio; son, James (Sallie) Puckett, of Moxee, Wash.; daughter, Charlotte (Dewayne), of Smothermon Lind, Wash.; son, Timothy (Dixie) Puckett, of The Dalles; 10 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
