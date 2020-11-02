Patrick Wheeler, born Nov. 19, 1953, passed peacefully on Oct. 4, 2020 at 66 years old. He was born to Letha and Marvin Wheeler. He is preceded in death by his parents and his nephews, Carl and Ben. Pat was raised in The Dalles. His career as a railroad engineer for Burlington Northern took him on a path to meet so many people he enjoyed, and gave him a lifetime of memories. He is survived by his brother Dan and wife Dollie, brother Mike and wife Jo, sister Carol and wife Tammy, nephew Jeremy and wife Hannah, and niece Danielle, as well as so many family and friends in Vale who were always close to his heart. He considered himself lucky to have spent so much of his life in Oregon, where he was able to hunt, fish, ride his motorcycle, and his four-wheeler out for a joyride. But wherever Pat traveled he made fast friends and always made other feel right at home.
Pat was a member of the Eagles Lodge, the Moose Lodge, and the VFW as his father Marvin was a proud veteran. Pat was loved by many, always ready to share a story and a laugh with whoever crossed his path. He will be remembered for his humor, his generosity and kindness, and for living a life he loved. His loss is a big one for everyone who knew him well.
Remember him with a warm smile, a hearty laugh, and raise a glass for him, because he’ll always be there celebrating with us in spirit.
