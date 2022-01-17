One of the most colorful lives ended Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. A constant state of dizziness got the best of our dear friend Patrick Sweeney.
Patrick was born Oct. 23, 1945, in White Salmon, Wash., to Marguerite and Frank Sweeney. Frank and Marguerite met in Alaska, settled in White Salmon and then opened a restaurant in Bingen, Wash., called The Mt. Adams Inn. Marguerite became a local schoolteacher and Frank was a kind man who loved people and passed this trait onto his son.
After graduation and time in the National Guard, Patrick knew to stay locally was to work in the orchards or a local lumber mill, so Patrick headed to work in the food section of the Alaska pipeline. After slinging hash (and other things) he returned to Trout Lake, Wash., and purchased the Trout Lake Tavern that became a northwest place to party. With people coming from Portland to Yakima, your band wanted to play there (Seafood Mama, The Kingsman, David Leflame) and you wanted to be part of it all!
He sold the tavern in the early '80s and dabbled in fashion, moving to Hong Kong, importing varied goods. The ultimate salesman, he made a deal with Nordstrom and 4,000 or so handbags were rejected because of a slight blemish in NYC. Not wanting to be stuck with 4,000 bags, he tried to befriend some local brothers selling trinkets on the corners; they wanted nothing to do with this honkey from White Salmon. Patrick won them over, the bags were sold and everybody made some do-re-mi! This is one of a thousand stories you would hear from Patrick over a beer or two around 4-6 p.m. any evening. You might have thought you heard them all, but no, he pulls another crazy story about living in Hong Kong, Nepal, or chasing skirts in Nairobi, ALL TRUE! Continuing his adventures across the globe in importing he switched to focus on manufacturing and distributing beer tap handles for microbreweries along the west coast, brilliantly turning a beer drinking hobby into a profitable enterprise.
A colorful, open-minded man who just loved people. Raised Catholic, he ditched that religion long ago (and all religions). He hated con men (our last president). Patrick was one cool dude. He was well read, generous and a wonderful cook. You'd find yourself invited to dinner at his home with one of the most kind and funny hosts around.
The dizziness started five or so years ago and would only go away when driving, reading or watching TV. He eventually found relief a couple of years ago with an unlikely medication. A minor auto accident brought back the dizziness and life became unbearable. A beer in the afternoon with his many friends here in the Gorge and a few belly laughs were the only relief from the constant uneasy feeling. His closest friends knew he could not live this way much longer and he checked out on his own terms in the house he grew up in, in White Salmon, a full circle for a truly amazing man.
Peace Patrick.
