On Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, Patrick Freeman passed away peacefully at the age of 79 while surrounded by family at his home in Mesa, Ariz. The world has lost a loving and caring husband, father, and grandfather.
Patrick was born on Feb. 4, 1941, in Missoula, Mont., to Bob and Mary Freeman. He was a 1959 graduate of Stevenson High School in Stevenson, Wash., and a college graduate of Central Washington University in Ellensburg, Wash.
On April 14, 1963, Patrick married the love of his life, Lenda Truelove. He was a skilled middle school math teacher and high school driver’s education instructor and spent his entire teaching career in White Salmon, Wash.
Pat was a man of few words with a heart full of gold. He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Lenda Freeman, and their three children, Patrick of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, Stephanie of Beaverton, Ore., and Michael of Mesa, Ariz. He is also survived by his daughter-in-law April and son-in-law Mike, brother Bob, sister-in-law Viola, nephew Kirk, niece Linnaea, niece Wanda, and five grandchildren, whom he loved dearly: Jasmine, Andrew, Hailey, Nolan and Hannah.
Celebrations of life will be held in Mesa and White Salmon at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.