On Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, Patrick Freeman passed away peacefully at the age of 79 while surrounded by family at his home in Mesa, Ariz. The world lost a loving and caring husband, father, and grandfather.
Patrick was born on Feb. 4, 1941 in Missoula, Mont., to Bob and Mary Freeman. He was a 1959 graduate of Stevenson High School in Stevenson, Wash., and a college graduate of Central Washington University in Ellensburg, Wash.
On April 14, 1963, Patrick married the love of his life Lenda Truelove. He was a middle school math teacher and high school driver education teacher in the White Salmon School District for his entire career. Patrick had three children, Patrick, Stephanie and Michael, as well as five grandchildren, Jasmine, Andrew, Hailey, Nolan and Hannah.
A celebration of life will be held on Aug. 14, 2021, from 1-3 p.m. at Gardner Funeral Home, 1270 N. Main Ave., White Salmon, WA 98672.
