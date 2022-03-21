Patricia Mae (Fulton) Welk passed away in The Dalles, Ore., on March 7, 2022. She was 89. Pat, or Patsy, as she was known to her oldest friends, was born Feb. 23, 1933, in Portland, Ore.
Her parents were John and Mae Fulton. She was the granddaughter of David and Lulu B. Fulton and the great-granddaughter of Colonel James and Priscilla Fulton, very early settlers of Sherman County.
In her childhood, she went to school in both Portland and Newberg. She and her parents moved to the family farm outside of Wasco, where she attended high school for one year. She finished high school in The Dalles, graduating in 1951.
After high school, she met and married Pete Welk. Pete and Pat lived in Beaverton, Ore., until they both retired. After retiring, they spent many happy years living in Sunriver and Bend. At the time of Pete's passing in 2013, they had been married for 62 years.
Pat loved to travel and she was well-known for her gourmet cooking and hand-dipped chocolate making. She always kept a beautiful home and loved to entertain her many friends in Sunriver and Bend.
Pat is survived by her daughter, Christine. There will be a private burial at Sunrise Cemetery in Wasco.
Memorial Contributions may be made to: The Shennan County Historical Society, P O Box 173 Moro, OR 97039 or The Wasco Cemetery Association, PO Box 155, Wasco, OR 97065.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
